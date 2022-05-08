Carolyn Harp Howard
Carolyn Harp Howard, age 83, of Temple, Texas passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at her home in Temple.
Carolyn was a West Texas oilfield girl. She was born to Alvin Bruce Harp and Helene Earnest Harp on July 25, 1938 in Hobbs New Mexico. Her father was an oilman all his life and with this occupation, the family lived in many of the oil boom towns of the era...Seagraves, Seminole, Lamesa. Many a happy Saturday was spent riding around the leases “checking the rigs.”
When it was time for their first born (of 5) to begin school, the family settled in Ozona, Texas (population 2800); and a site accessible to the area’s oil activities.
At this time the marker on the city square advertised Ozona as the “richest little town in the U.S.” Ozona is in Crockett County. On another corner of the city square at the city’s only intersection was a big statue of Davy Crockett with the engraved motto “Be sure you are right, then go ahead.” The kids, not yet having had Texas history, thought the Highway Dept. had put Davy there for safety.. My turn? Your turn? Who’s turn?
In 1950, the family moved to Midland at the height of the Permian Basin huge oil boom.
It was in Midland in 1953 that Carolyn fell in love with her sweetheart Paxton Howard, Jr. Paxton graduated from Midland High School in 1954 and Carolyn in 1956. They courted four years and were married June 5, 1957. Paxton graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 1958 and Carolyn finished a year of Home Ec... at UT planning to be the best wife ever. Their moves then were for medical training starting with Houston for Paxton’s Baylor College of Medicine medical school. From there, to Parkland in Dallas, to Oklahoma City for Epidemiological training, and to the Mayo Clinic for residency.
Carolyn and Paxton’s daughter, Barbara “B” Howard, was born in Dallas June 6, 1963.
And then the last move.... 1969 to Texas, to warm weather and to Scott & White.
Carolyn immediately signed up for Mary Hardin Baylor to finish up her education. Home Ec had changed focus, and she fell in love with European History. After taking as many courses as allowed, she finished. Paxton was fond of saying to the young doctors, “If you think it takes a long time to become a doctor, it takes even longer as an education major.”
Carolyn was a loving and devoted wife and mother. Her wishes were to express how grateful she was for her husband’s and daughter’s extraordinary love and compassion. Her daughter’s presence in Temple showed this last task of life’s journey to be one of such grace and support.
Survivors include her beloved husband and daughter, her sister, Kaye Harp Evans of San Antonio and brother, George Harp of Arizona, and her favorite nephew David Kent Robinson of Fischer, TX.
Carolyn loved reading and travel. She greatly missed her dear friends, Carol Landherr and Marilyn Brewer whose lives were ended too soon. She found great love and joy in dear friends Blythe Hardin, Mary Steele, Willie Carpentier, Jane Haywood, and Shirley Gaines.
At Carolyn’s request, there will be no visitation and no service. Instead, reflect on a happy time, spent together reading, having coffee from Starbucks, and just being.
Carolyn’s life was one of great love and happiness.
There will be a private committal at a later date at the Christ Episcopal Church Columbarium.
