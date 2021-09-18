Services for Ivory Lawan Dashan Spivey, 29, of Weatherford, Okla. and formerly of Temple are pending with Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Spivey died Wednesday, Sept. 15, at an Enid, Okla., hospital.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
