SALADO — Services for Phillip “Phil” Graham, 75, of Killeen will be 1 p.m. Monday at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado with the Rev. David W. Lambert officiating.
Mr. Graham died Tuesday, Nov. 10, at a Temple nursing home.
He was born July 14, 1945, in Loris, S.C., to Marvadean Williams Graham Haley and Charles Bruster Graham. He served in the Reserves. He attended college. He married Althia Crosby. He was a salesman in real estate and insurance.
Survivors include his wife; two daughters, Cynthia Ann Graham of Belton and Jennifer Leigh Graham of Salado; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Graham, 1060 Great Oaks, Salado, TX 76571.