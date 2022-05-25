SALADO — Services with military honors for William James Sproul Jr., 79, of Copperas Cove will be 2 p.m. Friday in the Historic Salado Cemetery with the Rev. Carl Thompson officiating.
Mr. Sproul died Friday, May 20, at a Temple nursing facility.
He was born Oct. 1, 1942, in Springfield, Mass., to William J. Sproul Sr. and Cristina Forrester.
Survivors include a son, Michael Sproul of Lubbock; a daughter, Sandra Sproul of Belton; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. today at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado.