CAMERON — Services for Carolyn Jean Carroll, 74, of Milano will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Milano Baptist Church fellowship hall.
Mrs. Carroll died Sunday, Aug. 1.
She was born Sept. 13, 1946, to Jewell and Odell Mullinax. She was a Christian and was baptized at the Batte Town Baptist Church of Cameron. She graduated from Yoe High School in Cameron in 1964, where she served as a class officer and cheerleader. She attended Durham Business College in Houston. She married D. Lee Carroll. She lived in Bay City. She worked as a manager of her family’s construction business.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years of Cameron; three children, Jodi Leigh Carroll of Cameron, Dudley Lee Carroll of Fort Worth and Jayson Hughes Carroll of Brenham; and six grandchildren.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.