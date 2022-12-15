Darlene “Sissy” Bartek, age 74, of Temple passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at her home in Temple. She was born on September 14, 1948 at Kings Daughters Hospital the daughter of Geraldine “Jean” Williams and Lloyd Clanton.
A memorial service will take place on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11:00am at the First Baptist Church of Rogers, 5 W. Mesquite Rogers, Texas 76569 with the Rev. Billy Ray Crow officiating.
Darlene worked at Kings Daughters Hospital for 37 years as Director of patient accounts. She loved this place dearly and hated to see it go. She was also employee of the year in 1998.
She loved her little dachshunds Maggi and Abbi and always told them she would meet them at the rainbow bridge. Sami was at her side until she passed. She was a Baptist and loved to tell stories of her and her granny going to church. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys Fan!!
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, her brother Eddie and grandson, Josh.
She is survived by her stepfather Kenneth Morgan, her son Damon Bartek, her daughter Kristen Culp, granddaughter Brittany and great-granddaughter Kara. And her best friend, Judy Hunka, and two sons, Randy and Ron.
Thank you to Scott and White Hospice and her wonderful nurse Tiffany. Special thanks to Melissa Hejl with Senior Home Care and her wonderful caregivers Kissmae, Cindy and Linda