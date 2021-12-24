ABILENE — Services for Eleanor Dean Baird, 87, of Abilene will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Southwest Park Baptist Church in Abilene.
Burial will be 3 p.m. Tuesday in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mrs. Baird died Tuesday, Dec. 21, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 25, 1934, in Temple to Lee Roy and Christine Gilley. She grew up in the Temple area. She attended Troy High School and Temple Junior College. She earned a degree in education from Texas Tech/Midland. She married Ed Baird in 1954. She worked at Dean Baird Insurance. She was a member of Cactus Lions Club in Abilene and the Faith Workers Sunday school class at Southwest Park Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband in 1997.
Survivors include three sons, James Baird of Abilene, Roy Baird of San Antonio and Tom Baird of Houston; a daughter, Tonya Hoff of Round Rock; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Elwood Funeral Home in Abilene.