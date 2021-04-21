Services for Russell Cornelius Wallace, 57, of Killeen will be 2 p.m. Friday at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center in Temple.
Mr. Wallace died Wednesday, March 17.
He was born Sept. 5, 1963, in Dolphin, Va., to Cornelius Wallace and Rena Louis Knox. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in Lawton, Okla., and graduated from the University of Tulsa where he received his bachelor’s degree in culinary arts. He cooked at Chi Chi’s, and at the Country Club until his retirement. He later worked at J & L Cleaning and finally at Friendly Folks Cleaning Services as a supervisor.
Survivors include wife, Danettta Gordon; six sons, Devon Bridges, Keeven Murphy, Zane Neher, Kamran Gordon, Gavin Pasaute and Logan Gordon; three daughters, ShaTara Neher, Kalyn Thomas and Alissia Allen; two brothers, Danny Wallace and Cornelius Wallace Jr.; a sister, Michelle Wallace; his parents; and 13 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Young’s Daughters Funeral Home to help with funeral arrangements.