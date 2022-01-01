Services for Jack Vincent Collier, 72, of Killeen will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Killeen Civic Center.
Burial will be in Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Collier died Saturday, Dec. 25, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 16, 1949, in Temple to Jack and Virginia Collier Krapes. He graduated from Southwest Texas State University. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. He married Dorothy Sefcik on July 4, 1980. He was a member of Oak Park United Methodist Church in Temple. He served as a firefighter and paramedic in Temple for 21 years. He served as fire chief in Del Rio and in New Braunfels. He taught at Texas A&M University. He served in Jefferson Parish, La., as fire superintendent. He became the fire chief in Harker Heights in 2006, and retired in 2016. He was a member of the Texas Fire Association and International Association of Fire Chiefs and Texas EMS Advisory Council. He also was a member of Lions Club for 35 years.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Collier Smart, in 2008.
Survivors include his wife of Killeen; a son, Brian Collier of Bracketville; and four grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Oak Park United Methodist Church, or to any charity.
A viewing will be held noon to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the civic center.