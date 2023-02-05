William Ellis Ware
July 25, 1937 – January 23, 2023
Our Lord welcomed his faithful servant William Ellis Ware into his eternal home on January 23, 2023. Bill was born to Ellis Barton Ware and Agnes Gaynell Wiederspahn Ware at the family farm in Bartlett Texas on July 25, 1937. After graduating from the University of Texas in January 1961, he began work for Southwestern Bell Telephone Company where he worked In Texas and St Louis, Missouri until his retirement as Assistant Comptroller, Corporate Taxes in December 2000. He married Margaret (Meg) Mehl in Kansas City, Missouri on December 23, 1967.
Bill enjoyed family and friends above all. In 1966 he gained a “little brother” Dan Georges who remained a brother until his death in December 2022. His activities included outdoor adventures with the Boy Scouts, rose growing, travel, and activities with his church.
He is survived by his wife Meg, daughters Liesel Urban and Sara Lianne Ware, and son Michael and daughter-in-law Jennifer, as well as grandchildren Angel Stivason, Alynne Urban, Margaret Urban, Steven Urban Jr., Ashlyn Ware, Madelyn Ware, Lilly Ware, two great grandchildren Braxton and Zealand Stivason, his three sisters Jean White, Linda Smith and Sara Harrison, brother-in-law Butch Smith, as well as 27 nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 17, 2023, at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive in San Antonio, TX. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 18 , 2023 at Crown of Life Lutheran Church at 19291 Stone Oak San Antonio, TX. Graveside service will be held at Bartlett Cemetery 1200 County Road 387 Bartlett, TX 76511 at 2:00 p.m.
Guestbook available at www.missionparks.com
Paid Obituary