No services are planned for Edwin “Big Ed” Stanislaus Petru, 57, of Belton.
Mr. Petru died Sunday, Nov. 6, at a Temple hospital.
He was born Dec. 9, 1964, in Beaumont to Joe and Leona Novak Petru. He grew up and graduated from high school in Beaumont, and had lived in Belton for the past 25 years. He worked for McQuire’s as a truck driver and a dispatcher.
Survivors include a sister, Marsha White of Heidenheimer; and a brother, John Petru of Belton.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.