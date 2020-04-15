BELTON — Private services for Chevious Dallas Nelson, 73, of Temple will be at a later date.
Mr. Nelson died Saturday, April 11, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 4, 1946, in Jacksonville to James and Ethel Nelson. He served in the U.S. Army and worked as a truck driver. He married Shirley on Nov. 16, 1968.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include two daughters, Angela Delarosa of Temple and Tammy Leger of Sulphur, La.; five brothers, David Nelson of Rusk, Daniel Nelson and William Nelson, both of Jacksonville, James Earl Nelson of Alabama and Wesley Nelson of Sugar Land; a sister, Sarah Nelson of Jacksonville; and five grandchildren.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton is in charge of arrangements.