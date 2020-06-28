BELTON — Services for John Marvin Wallingsford, 78, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Davilla Cemetery.
Mr. Wallingsford died Wednesday, June 24, at a local hospital.
He was born Dec. 4, 1941, in Beaumont to Henry Everett and Ruby Kate Lance Wallingsford. He graduated from Loraine High School in 1960. He served in the Vietnam War. He worked for United Parcel Service. He was a member of Davilla Assembly of God.
Survivors include two sons, Jeff Smith and Barry Smith; two brothers, Wayne Wallingsford and James Wallingsford; four grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton.