Martha Flores Garcia
Martha Flores Garcia, age 71, of Holland was called home the early morning hours of Tuesday, January 12, 2021. She was born on the 9th day of September 1949 in Temple to Joe and the late Margaret (Perez) Flores.
Martha grew up in the Temple area and has lived in Bell County her entire life. She married the love of her life, Johnny Castor Garcia Sr. in Temple in 1968. The young couple set out to build a life and a home together that would eventually include 6 children. Martha enjoyed being a mother and she was good at it. She loved her family with all of her heart; she enjoyed watching them grow up, cooking for them and teaching them how to be good people. Martha had a giver’s soul. She loved her job at Brookdale Western Hills taking care of the handicapped and the elderly. She enjoyed playing bingo at the VFW hall and gambling every now and then at the casinos. Martha’s love and devotion to her children and to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ will be her legacy passed down for generations to come. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Temple.
She is preceded in death by her mother Margaret, brother’s Jose Luis Jr. Flores, Samuel Flores, & Sister Mary Helen Gonzalez.
Martha leaves behind to cherish her memory her beloved husband Johnny Garcia Sr. of Holland, her father Joe Flores of Temple, Son Johnny Castor Garcia Jr. Of Holland, Melissa Garcia and husband Daniel of Temple, Margaret Hess and husband David of Temple, Melinda Day and husband Eli Jr. of Holland, Jason Joe Garcia Sr. and wife Wendy of Holland, and Trinidad Garcia of Temple. Martha is also survived by her grandchildren which she loved so much, Angela, Johnathan, Alexandra, Victoria, Christopher, Juanita, Jasmine, and Jason Joe Garcia Jr., Justin Hester, David Michael Hess, and Eli Day III. She also leaves behind a sister Josie Castillo of Temple, a brother Jimmy Flores of Bakersfield Ca., brother Jerry Flores of Temple, and numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends. She also leaves, and loved with all her heart, her precious dog Patches.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 o’clock a.m. on Saturday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Temple with a burial to follow at Holland Cemetery. The family will be accepting visitors at the funeral home on Friday night between the hours of 6 – 8 o’clock p.m. with the Blessed Rosary being recited and 7 o’clock p.m. recited by Deacon Barney.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
Paid Obituary