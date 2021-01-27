Billy Wayne Parks
Temple, Texas ~ Billy Wayne Parks, age 84, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021 at Mercy House in Temple, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 28, 2021 at Restland Cemetery in Olney, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home of Olney.
Billy was born on July 29, 1936 in Olney, Texas to the late William Russell Parks and Cora Pearl (Kirksey) Parks. After graduating from Olney High School in 1954, Billy worked for the U.S. Forest Service in Idaho. He married Elizabeth “Carolyn” Burris on August 26, 1961 in Olney, Texas and they began their life together in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Billy graduated from the University of North Texas with a Bachelor of Business Administration, was a Deacon at North Baptist in McKinney, and worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The family moved to Temple in 1976. Billy was a Deacon at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church and continued to work for the U.S. Department of Agriculture, retiring after 35 years of service. Billy enjoyed traveling, the mountains, camping, and fishing. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Carolyn Parks on December 3, 2020, one brother, Russell Parks, and one sister, Shirley Pace.
Billy is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Barry and Sandy Parks of Parker, Colorado; one daughter and son-in-law, Beth Parks and Jose F. Hernandez of Spring, Texas; five grandchildren, Hayden Parks, Aaron Parks, Joaquin Hernandez-Parks, Amelie Hernandez-Parks and Ansel Hernandez-Parks; one sister and brother-in-law, Kay and Jim McCarson of Elbert, Texas; and one sister-in-law, Rosala Parks of Olney, Texas.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lunnfuneralhome.com.
Paid Obituary