Services for William R. “Bill” White, 95, of Little River-Academy will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park in Temple.
Mr. White died Thursday, Oct. 15, at his residence.
He was born May 9, 1925, in Reeds Lake to Coy R. and Lillian Wallace White. He served in the U.S. Navy. He was a mechanic and owned and operated Bill White Automotive. He was a member of the Heart of Texas Wall of Fame, the USAC, IMCA and NASCAR. He also was a member of American Legion Post No. 133 in Temple.
Survivors include his wife, Linda; two sons, Paul White of Eddy and Keith White of Little River-Academy; two daughters, Sheradee Sanders and Karen Stewart, both of Little River-Academy; a brother, Ronnie White of Little River-Academy; four sisters, Wanda McCormick of Temple, Nell Messer and Lynda Owen, both of Little River-Academy, and Donna Locklin of Salado; 18 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Disabled American Veterans (www.dav.org).
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.