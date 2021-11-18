CAMERON — Services for Victoria Trevino, 82, of Rockdale will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron.
Ms. Trevino died Monday, Nov. 8.
She was born April 27, 1939, in Burlington to Joe Trevino and Mary Cacillas. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by six sons, Santos Trevino and Jesse Trevino, both of Rockdale, Henry Trevino and Monroe Trevino, both of Killeen, George Trevino of Kentucky and Tony Trevino of Texas; three daughters, Mary Silva of Rockdale and Lupe Mendoza and Joann Molena, both of Killeen; two brothers, Joe Trevino of Buckholts and Marcelino Trevino of Temple; two sisters, Mary Chalk of Rockdale and Fedencia Rodriguez of San Antonio; numerous grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.