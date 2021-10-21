BELTON — Services for Shirley Joyce Artz Chitwood, 80, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Friday at Agape Christian Center in Belton with Dr. John Pelizzari officiating.
Burial will be in North Belton Cemetery.
Mrs. Chitwood died Saturday, Oct. 16, at a Temple hospital.
She was born July 1, 1941, in Bristol, Colo., to Norman and Virginia Westover Artz. She graduated from high school in Bentonville, Ark., and also from Fayetteville Business College. She married Jerry Chitwood on June 10, 1960, in Rogers, Ark. She was a member of Agape Christian Center in Belton. She was a homemaker.
Survivors include her husband of Belton; two sons, Donnie Chitwood of Morgan’s Point Resort and Michael Chitwood of Edmond, Okla.; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.today at the funeral home.