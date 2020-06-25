BELTON — Services for Anna Neff Schaub, 92, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 26, in Moffat Cemetery.
Mrs. Schaub died Tuesday, June 16, at a local care facility.
She was born Jan. 23, 1928, in Bački Monoštor, Serbia, to Franz and Eva Mensch Neff. She married Josef Schaub in 1948. She worked on the family farm and held jobs in Temple. She retired in 1998.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Josef Schaub Sr.; and a grandchild.
Survivors include a son, Joe Schaub; a daughter, Anita Peters; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Belton is in charge of arrangements.