SALADO — Services for Karin J. Oaks, 79, of New Freedom, Pa., and formerly of Salado will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Salado Historic Cemetery with Buddy Wald officiating.
Please log in, or sign up for a
new account and
Subscribe for as little as $4
to continue reading.
To submit a free obituary, please email tdt@tdtnews.com.
To submit a paid obituary, please email advertiz@tdtnews.com with verbiage, along with an optional photograph.
SALADO — Services for Karin J. Oaks, 79, of New Freedom, Pa., and formerly of Salado will be 10 a.m. Tuesday in Salado Historic Cemetery with Buddy Wald officiating.
Ms. Oaks died Wednesday, Sept. 7, in Pennsylvania.
She was born in Augsburg, Germany, to Wilhelmine Jedamcig and Johann Mueller. She was an auditor with the government. She was a member of ABWA Chisholm Chapter in Salado for many years, and St. Stephen Catholic Church in Salado.
She was preceded in death by a son, Roland Oaks.
Survivors include two daughters, Elizabeth Wolf of Salado and Robin R. Oaks of Havre de Grace, Md.; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Broecker Funeral Home of Salado is in charge of arrangements.