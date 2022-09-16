SALADO — Services for Jerry D. Sanders, 78, of Salado will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Broecker Funeral Home in Salado with the Rev. Donnie Jackson officiating.
Mr. Sanders died Monday, Sept. 5.
He was born March 16, 1944, in Temple to James H. and Beulah Parker Sanders. He graduated from Salado High School in 1962 and attended Baylor University. He married Carol Nichols on July 31, 1965. He worked in education for 38 years as a teacher and golf coach for Ross S. Sterling High School in Baytown and at Belton Junior High School. He was a member of First Cedar Valley Church in Salado.
He was preceded in death by his wife.
Survivors include a son, Chris Sanders of Frisco; a daughter, D’Ann Autrey of Salado; a sister, Doris Bullard of Salado; and four grandchildren.