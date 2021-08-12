Bryce Anthony Fikes
Bryce Anthony Fikes, 15, of Lott, died Monday, August 9, 2021, in Travis. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday in the Church of the Visitation in Westphalia. Father Darrell Kostiha will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Westphalia.
Bryce was born April 28, 2006 in The Woodlands to Ryan and Alicia Greger Fikes. He was a sophomore at Rosebud-Lott High School and was a member of the Cross Country Track Team. He was a member of the Westphalia 4-H Club and the Church of the Visitation.
He was preceded in death by his Grandfather, Ronald Lane Fikes, Great Grandparents, Martin and Joyce Greger, Irene Garrett, Joe Shaunfield, Troy and Elaine Fikes, and Robert (Bob) Tepe.
He is survived by his parents, Ryan and Alicia Fikes of Lott, his sister, Zoey Fikes of Lott, his brother, Jase Fikes of Lott, Grandparents, David and Lynne Greger of Lott and Lisa and Stephen McCarthy of Rosebud, Great Grandparents, Ann Shaunfield of Rosebud and Gordon and Mary Ann Garrett of Kosse.
Memorials may be made to the Church of the Visitation Rebuilding Fund, 144 CR 3000, Lott, TX 76656
Viewing will be from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. at the Church of the Visitation.
