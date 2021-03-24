Services for Kenneth A. Albrecht, 74, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple. Masks are required.
Mr. Albrecht died Friday, March 19, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 13, 1946, in Alton, Ill., to Albert and Marie Hawkins Albrecht. He was a 1964 graduate of EHS in Edwardsville, Ill., and graduated from Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Ill., in 1968. He served in the U.S. Air Force. He worked as an executive for several companies. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Belton.
He was preceded in death by a son, Carter Albrecht.
Survivors include his wife, Judy; and a sister, Alice Maedge of Belton, Mo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Carter Albrecht Music Foundation via www.carteralbrechtmusicfoundation.org or mail to: Carter Albrecht Music Foundation, c/o Northern Trust, P.O. Box 224165, Dallas, TX 75222-4165 Attn: Mail Teller.