Doris Jolean Beach passed into the hands of the Lord on April 20, 2023. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday at St. Ann Catholic Church in Rosebud. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Rosebud. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday at Cook-Gerngross-Green-Patterson Funeral Home in Rosebud. A Rosary will be recited at 5:00 p.m.
Doris was born January 12, 1940 in Holland to Hugo and Lillian Raabe. She graduated from Holland High School and earned a Bachelors and Masters Degree from the University of Mary Hardin Baylor. She married Edward Reynolds who preceded her in death. She married Forest Beach on April 17, 1993. Doris was an educator for over 50 years and worked in many Central Texas School Districts. Doris also worked with her husband Forest in their ranching operation. She was active in St. Ann Catholic Church for many years. Doris loved spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed cooking and baking.
Survivors include her husband, Forest Beach of Rosebud, three step-daughters, Jan Bourquin and husband Larry of Duncanville, Julie Goss and husband Vance of Bryan, and Jill Beach and Paul Loring of Dallas, three grandchildren, Lindsey Heltzel and husband Dave, Bryan Bourquin and wife Ashleigh, and Emma Loring, three great grandchildren, Taylor Heltzel, Braelyn Bourquin and Barrett Bourquin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodland Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 795, Rosebud, TX 76570 or the Rosebud Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 552, Rosebud, TX 76570.
