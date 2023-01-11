Gary Dale Smith
Gary Dale Smith of Temple, Texas went to be with The Lord the morning of January, 8 2023. Gary was the youngest son of Cecil Louis and Laura Gray Smith. Native of Socorro, New Mexico, Gary spent the majority of his childhood in Abilene, TX.
After earning his degree in education from Abilene Christian University, Gary relocated to Temple, Texas to begin a career in education as a high school chemistry teacher. Gary also earned post graduate degrees including a doctorate in education from Baylor University. Along with his reputation as an educator, Gary was known as a spiritual leader. He was a founding member of Canyon Creek Church of Christ and had an impact on many lives through his fellowship with others.
Gary is survived in death by his wife of 50 years, Jeton Swaim Smith; son Jonathan David and grandchildren Caleb Sebastian and Wren Chloe; daughter Lauren Jeton Ingram and grandchildren Marshall Allan and Barrett Christian; brothers Louis Craig and Larry Gray. He is preceded in death by son Caleb Morehead; sister Kay Ann Wyndham; and parents Cecil Louis and Laura Gray Smith.
A visitation for Gary will be held Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home, 3110 Airport Rd., Temple, TX 76504, followed by a funeral service at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Salado Cemetery in Salado, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Abilene Christian University or Baylor Scott & White Rehabilitation Center, specifically Parkinson’s Programs.
