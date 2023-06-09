Services for Randy F. Sepulvado, 68, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Temple Bible Church.
Mr. Sepulvado died Sunday, May 28, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 2, 1954, in Houston to Frank Sepulvado and Betty Ramos. He attended Sam Rayburn High School and San Jacinto Junior College. He retired from Swedish Match U.S. Sales and worked with national accounts for McLane Grocery and the military. He was a member of the Lions Club.
Survivors include his wife, Carol Sepulvado; a stepson, Damon K. Bro; a brother, Rodney Sepulvado; a sister, Donna Odegard; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Texas Lions Camp; Ronald McDonald House-Temple; Love of Christ Food Pantry; Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Family Center; Operation Feeding Temple; The Lord’s Work – Men’s Ministry & Hospice House; and Central Texas Children’s Center.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. today at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.