Services for Gene Janes, 74, of Troy will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Janes died Monday, Feb. 17, at his residence.
Burial will be in Roberts Cemetery in Troy.
He was born April 10, 1945, in Rosebud to Sam and Lucille Janes.
He graduated from Rosebud High School in 1963 and from Temple College in 1965. He graduated in 1969 from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor’s of science in civil engineering. He worked for the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture Soil Conservation as a civil engineer having worked in Edinburg, Hallettsville and then Temple at the USDA State Office.
Survivors include his wife, Judy; a son, Scott Janes of Belton; a daughter, Kelli England of Troy; seven grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Troy Volunteer Fire Department or to the Troy Police Department, City of Troy P.O. Box 389, Troy, TX 76579.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.