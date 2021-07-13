BELTON — Services for Ronald Yarbrough, 62, of Belton will be 2 p.m. Friday in Cedar Valley Cemetery in Salado with the Rev. Donnie Jackson officiating.
Mr. Yarbrough died Wednesday, July 7, at his residence.
He was born Oct. 7, 1958, in Belton to Charlie and Maxine Yarbrough. He worked for an oil and gas company. He was a member of Cedar Valley Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son, Cody Yarbrough of Dickinson; a daughter, Lindsae Yarbrough of Texas City; his mother of Belton; two brothers, Michael Yarbrough and David Yarbrough, both of Belton; two sisters, Beverly Hamilton of Troy and Charlotte Connell of Belton; and three grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.