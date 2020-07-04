BELTON — Services for Shirley Ann Miller, 79, of Belton will be 10 a.m. Monday in Resthaven Cemetery in Belton with the Rev. Michael Baggerly officiating.
Mrs. Miller died Thursday, July 2, at her residence.
She was born Feb. 2, 1941, in Belton to Robert and Edith Brown Shannon. She married John Miller Sr. in 1969 in Belton. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband on March 31, 2016.
Survivors include five sons, Montie Hyde of North Carolina, Michael Hyde of Arizona, and Robert Reece, Brandon Reece and John Miller Jr., all of Belton; two sisters, Nittie Regian of Belton and Judy Pendleton of Galveston; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. Monday at the cemetery.
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremations Services in Belton is in charge of arrangements.