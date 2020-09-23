Carl Ralston
Carl Ralston, of Rogers, Texas, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on September 19, 2020. Carl was born on January 2, 1934 in Val Verde, Texas to Mr. Claude and Rosa Lee Ralston (Thompson). Carl was an outstanding running back for the Rogers Eagles and was boxing golden globe champion. He joined the Navy at the age of 17 and served with the Merchant Marines. He drove a truck for Merchants Fast Motor Line out of Ft. Worth, Texas and McLane of Temple, Texas. He owned his own truck for 25 years. Carl loved to hunt and fish. He was a Christian and attended County Line Baptist Church. He married Linda Young in 1977. He had two stepdaughters, Cindy and husband Gary Clowers of Rogers, Texas and Rhonda and husband Jay call of Bruceville Eddy, Texas. He married Joan (Cookie) Deaton in 1954. Carl and Cookie had five children, Denise Helvig and husband Nelson of South Carolina, Carl Wayne Ralston (deceased), Connie Klepacz and husband Edward of Theresa, New York, David Ralston and wife Pamela of Mountain Top, Pennsylvania, and Joseph Ralston and wife Tina of Mountain Top, Pennsylvania. Carl also had 9 grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews that he treasured. Carl is preceded death by his parents, along with his brothers, Cecil Ralston, John Ralston, Claude “Red” Ralston, Jr., and sisters, Catherine Kirkpatrick, Thelma Lee Sanderson and Rosetta Petty and son Carl Wayne Ralston. He is survived by his wife Linda, brother, Marvin Ralston and sister, Doris Law. A special thanks to the Joseph Savoie family for their many acts of kindness to Carl and taking him to the VA Hospital for his many appointments. Funeral services for Carl will be held on September 24, 2020 at 10:00am at First Baptist Church, Rogers, Texas. Burial will follow with Military Honors at Val Verde Cemetery in Val Verde, Texas. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Ralston family.
