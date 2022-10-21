Services for Billie Jean Holcomb, 79, of Temple will be 11 a.m. Monday in Robert’s Cemetery in Troy with the Rev. Harlan Haines officiating.
Ms. Holcomb died Wednesday, Oct. 19, at a local nursing facility.
She was born June 10, 1943, in Barnhart to parents WC and Pauline Littlejohn Holcomb. She worked at Gibson’s Discount Store for many years.
Survivors include two brothers, Pete Holcomb of Brownwood and James “Butch” Holcomb of Troy; and three sisters, Evelyn Grogan of Athens, Helen Kiser of Lufkin and Mary Stephenson of Dale.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. Monday at the cemetery.