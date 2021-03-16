Services for Shirley Ann Kelarek, 85, of Temple will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday in Seaton Cemetery.
Mrs. Kelarek died Sunday, March 14, at a Temple living center.
She was born Nov. 24, 1935, in Meeks to Joe R. and Emma Marie Salac Schneider. She attended school in Cyclone and Rogers. She married Johnny Kelarek on Aug. 23, 1958. She worked at Curtis Shoe Factory. She also was a farmer and homemaker. She was a member of Seaton Brethren Church and SPJST No. 24.
She was preceded in death by her husband on Sept. 15, 2017.
Survivors include two sons, Garry Kelarek of Rogers and Larry Kelarek of Anderson; a sister, Linda Smetanka of Cyclone; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Seaton Brethren Church.
Visitation will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.