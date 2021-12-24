CAMERON — Services for Lavon Marks-Schneider, 60, of the Friendship community will be 11 a.m. Monday in Friendship Cemetery with the Rev. Don Fulton officiating.
Mrs. Marks-Schneider died Wednesday, Dec. 22, at a Temple hospital.
She was born Jan, 10, 1961, in Shreveport, La., to Billie T. and Mary J. Bonin Sally. She was a registered nurse.
Survivors include her husband, George Schneider of Buckholts; a son, Randy Marks of Bossier City, La.; two daughters, Lacy Marks and Lisa Teague, both of Bossier City; and five grandchildren.
Green-Patterson Funeral Home of Cameron is in charge of arrangements.