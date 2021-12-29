Teresa Lea Harrison
Teresa Lea Harrison, age 58, of Temple passed from this life during the evening hours of Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple. She was born in San Antonio, Texas, on the 24th day of March, 1963, to her mother, Mary Frances Barron.
During her early years Teresa
attended Scott Elementary School, Troy Middle School, and Troy High School where she participated in several extracurricular activities including cheerleading. She worked for Baylor Scott and White for most of her adult life in a number of different roles ranging from Medical Transcriptionist to Patient Financial Representative. In her spare time, she enjoyed sketching, writing, and tending to her many plants. She was very loved by family and friends and will be greatly missed. The family
would also like to extend a special thanks to the BSWH Palliative Care team for the
extreme kindness shown during her stay.
Teresa is preceded in death by her mother Mary Wiley.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her son, Tanner Green of Austin and one brother, David Wiley of Oklahoma as well as numerous friends and extended family.
A memorial service will be held at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home on Friday, December 31, 2021, at 10 o’clock a.m.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
