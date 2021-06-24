Services for Nancy Ann Lancaster, 81, of Temple will be 10 a.m. today in Lancaster Cemetery in Temple.
Mrs. Lancaster died Thursday, June 10, at her residence.
She was born Aug. 2, 1940, to Fred and Lavern Lewellen in Dallas. She graduated from Temple High School in 1958. She attended Temple Junior College for two years. She married William C. Lancaster on Dec. 21, 1958. She worked as an appointment clerk at Scott & White Memorial Hospital for 21 years. She also was a bookkeeper for Vought Aircraft and Southwestern Baptist Seminary. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Temple.
Survivors include her husband; two sons, William “Craig” Lancaster and Michael Wayne Lancaster, both of Temple; a daughter, Cheryll D. Friend of Lamore, Calif.; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Harper-Talasek Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.