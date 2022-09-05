BELTON — Services for Freddie Parker, 82, of Moffat will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Dossman Funeral Home in Belton with the Rev. Luis Rivera officiating.
Burial will be in Moffat Cemetery.
Mrs. Parker died Sunday, Sept. 4, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 26, 1939, in Rosebud to Fritz and Elizabeth Rutherford Koenig. She married Elmer Ray Parker on June 10, 1958, in Thorndale. She was a homemaker. She was a Lutheran.
Survivors include her husband of Moffat; two daughters, Debra “Debbie” Sanders and Tammie Provasek, both of Troy; a sister, Betty Barnes of Burnet; and two grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.