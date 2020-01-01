CECILIA L. “C.C.” GARRETT-CURTIS
Missionary Elect Lady Cecilia L. “C.C.” (Garrett) Curtis, 54, of Temple, TX, passed away December 22, 2019, in Houston. She was born January 14, 1965, to Cecil L. Garrett, Sr., and Sara A. Roundtree-Young in Temple. She attended Forest Brook High School in Houston, and graduated from Douglass High School in Oklahoma City, OK in 1983. She graduated from Langston University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Gerontology in 1987. She also received an Associate in Sociology Degree from Temple College. She married Robert Boyd Curtis on July 3, 1986.
She served as Co-Pastor with her husband Pastor Robert Curtis and as Elect Lady of New Prayer Fellowship Church in Temple. She was a licensed Missionary under the Texas Southeast Second Jurisdiction Church of God In Christ and District Superintendent wife of CH Mason District. She worked as a Life Enrichment Coordinator and Event Planner for Crestview Nursing Center and Brookhaven Senior Care of Temple. She was a Licensed Cosmetologist for the State of Texas. She was a member of Temple Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., also serving as Chaplain. Within her Delta Sigma Chapter, she was a Volunteer with Girl Power at Raye Allen Elementary, volunteered at Baylor Scott & White Vasicek Cancer Center, chaired the Alzheimer Walk, and was the Lead Coordinator for Feed My Sheep and Churches Touching Lives for Christ. She was a Mentor in the Mentor Program at Temple Independent School District. She served as the Health Chair of the Executive Board of the Temple Branch NAACP. She was preceded in death by her father, Cecil L. Garrett Sr., and twin babies, Ramsey and Remis Curtis.
Survivors are her husband, Pastor Robert Curtis of Temple; daughter, Nikosha Curtis of Killeen; mother, Sara Roundtree-Young of Temple; brother, Cecil L. Garrett Jr. (Juanita) of Austin; sisters, Charlotta Gunns of Temple, Annissa Johnson-Martin of Oklahoma City, and Deshondra Parks-Webb of Moore, OK; and two grandchildren, Akeeriah and Aryah.
Celebration of Life Services will be Friday, Jan. 3, 12 p.m. at Greater Zion Temple COGIC, 808 E. Central, Temple TX. Burial will be in Central TX State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen. Visitation will Thursday, Jan. 2, from 2-6 p.m., Delta Sigma Theta Omega-Omega Service from 6-7 p.m., Wake from 7-8 p.m. at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home.
Paid Obituary