Carol (CJ) Kretschmar Lucksinger-Hogue
11/25/1953 – 08/25/2022
Carol Jean (CJ) Kretschmar Lucksinger-Hogue, 68, died after a battle with cancer on August 25, 2022 at MD Anderson Hospital in Houston, Texas. She was born, November 25, 1953 in Cameron, Texas, daughter of Adolph Alois Kretschmar and Theresa Horvath.
CJ graduated from C.H. Yoe High School in 1972 and received a Bachelor’s of Science degree from Texas A&M University in 1994. She began teaching in 1994 in Killeen, Harker Heights, and Fort Hood schools as a middle and high school teacher. She retired in 2019 after 25 years of service.
CJ was passionate about her family and would do anything for them. She loved being around her family and would organize the annual family get together at Thanksgiving held in Killeen. She loved going to Vegas with her husband, Jack, once or twice a year. CJ was a loyal New Orleans Saints and Texas A&M Aggies fan and let you know it during football season. She was an avid gardener, crafter, and enjoyed playing golf, her animals, and being outdoors. CJ was a Christian and a member of Saint Andrews United Methodist Church in Killeen.
CJ was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Hogue, and her parents. Survivors include daughter, Robin Patterson and her husband, Scott, of Killeen; granddaughters, Kayla Goulden and husband, Andrew of Killeen, and Emerald Satterfield, of Cypress; brothers, Ronald Kretschmar and Robert Kretschmar of Cameron, Gregory Kretschmar and wife Audi, of San Antonio, and Andrew Kretschmar and wife, Sondra, of San Marcos; sisters, Charlene Vogelsang and husband, John Andy of Ben Arnold, and Cynthia Lowery of Waxahachie; seven nieces and five nephews, and many cousins and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, September 2, 2022 from 5-7pm at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen, TX with services being held Saturday, September 3, at 10am. Private grave site services will be held at Killeen Cemetery for family. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Vogelsang, Dustin Lowery, Zachary Kretschmar, Levi Wigley, Andrew Goulden, TJ Pole, and John Kaelin.
