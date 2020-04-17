GATESVILLE — Services for Roy Dan “Danny” Wittie, 66, of Gatesville will be private.
Mr. Wittie died Wednesday, April 15, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 17, 1953, in Gatesville to Roy Floyd and Dorothy Faye Rose Wittie. He attended school in Gatesville. He married Carolyn Lanell Timmons on Sept. 12, 1975, in Gatesville. He served in the Texas Army National Guard. He was a tank mechanic. He worked for Honeywell International and Kellogg Brown and Root.
Survivors include his wife; a son, Ray Don Wittie; a daughter, Dana Lanell Wittie; three sisters, Rita Wood, Tana Jones and Pamela Shoemaker; and five grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain Baptist Church, 6319 E. Hwy 84, Gatesville, TX 76528.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.