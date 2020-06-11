Jesse Vasquez Sr.
Jesse Vasquez Sr., age 60, of Temple, Texas passed away on Wednesday June 3, 2020. Jesse was born December 25, 1959 in Hutto, TX to Amelia Huerta. A celebration of life for Jesse will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, Temple, Texas. He is survived by his wife Teresa Vasquez, his children, Maria Elena Vasquez, Jesse Vasquez Jr. and wife Miranda Vasquez, Justin Vasquez and wife Claudia Vasquez and Juan Vasquez, grandkids, Alyssa, Jason, Jesse III, Emily, Johnathan and Madeline Vasquez, sister, Juana Vasquez Place, brothers, Johnny, Michael, Alex and Raymond Huerta. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerstemple.com for the Vasquez family.
Paid Obituary