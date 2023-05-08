Services for Paul Bennett Krog, 78, of Troy were held Monday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial was in Moffat Cemetery.
Mr. Krog died Thursday, May 4.
He was born April 28, 1945, to James P. and Alma Krog in Fort Worth. He was a certified airframe and power plant mechanic with inspection authorization. He had a private pilot’s license, and was an ordained minister. He married Shirley Ann Graves on Sept. 30, 1970.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Barbara McClesky; and a son, Steve Krog.
Survivors include his wife; a son, James Krog; two daughters, Tammy Boyd and Debbie Krog; a brother, Tim Krog; a sister, Nancy Larmon; 17 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.