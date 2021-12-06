Private family services for Peggy Arden Corder Egan, 93, of Temple will be at a later date.
Ms. Egan died Wednesday, Dec. 3, in Temple.
She was born Jan. 30, 1928, in Hastings, Neb., to Merlin David and Mary Inez Snyder Corder. She had lived in Bell County for a short period of time. She was a Methodist, and she was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Survivors include two daughters, Valerie Sanders of Temple and Teresa Hill of Missouri; a son, Timothy Hill of Fort Worth; a sister, Geraldine Hughes of California; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.