McGREGOR — Services for Scott Doshier Jr., 89, will be 10 a.m. Friday at The Exchange Event Center in McGregor with Pat Cummings and Scott Hedges officiating.
Burial will be in Moody Cemetery.
Mr. Doshier died Friday, May 8.
He was born Dec. 13, 1930, in Temple to Scott Americus Sr. and Alpha Beatrice Maples Doshier. He graduated from Temple High School in 1948. He served in the U.S. Navy. He was a farmer. He was a member of Patton Baptist Church and Texas Masonic Lodge No. 585 in Crawford.
Survivors include two daughters, Martha Stevens and Claudine Hedges; two sisters, Iris Jane Hill and Elizabeth Ann Doshier; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at Cole Funeral Home in McGregor.