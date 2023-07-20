Services for Janice “Girlie” Leak Hopson Wilson, 62, of Temple will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bethel Independent Methodist Church in Temple with the Rev. George E. Feagin and the Rev. Jackie Hopson officiating.
Mrs. Wilson died Friday, July 14, at her residence.
She was born May 6, 1961, to James Douglas Hopson Sr. and Lillie Lanell Gilmore Butler. She attended Temple public schools. She was a member of Bethel Independent Methodist Church in Temple. She worked in the dietary department at Temple ISD for 20 years, in home health for 15 years, and in the dietary department at Arbor House & Meridian Nursing Home for three years. She married Gene Wilson in 2010.
She was preceded in death by her husband.
Survivors include three sons, Centwane Hopson and Michael Ray Rutherford, both of Temple, and Willie Joe Gilmore Jr. of Longview; two daughters, Jasmine Hopson and Myrissa Ollison, both of Temple; her father of Houston; her mother of Temple; three brothers, the Rev. Jackie Hopson and Wendell Wilson, both of Temple, and James Hopson Jr. of Killeen; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Friday at Branford/Dawson Funeral Home in Temple.