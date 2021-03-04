Marvin Levy Karl
Marvin Levy Karl, age 40, of Holland passed from this life during the afternoon hours of Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at a nearby hospital. Marvin was born in Temple, Texas on the 13th of October 1980 to parents Marvin Lynn and Marva “Kay” (Splawn) Karl.
Marvin has been a resident of the Bell County area his entire life. He attended school in Belton and graduated high school at Belton High. Marvin attended worship at Cowboy 3C Church in Salado, TX. Marvin was an outstanding master plumber who started his own plumbing company. He loved to fish, hang out with friends, and spend most of his time in the great outdoors. One of Marvin’s biggest joys in life was his granddaughter Layla. He loved to spend time with her and was a wonderful grandpa to her. He will be missed dearly by many friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents Marvin and Marva “Kay” Karl.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his four daughters ShyAnn Karl of Temple, Rebecca Karl of Temple, Kourtney Karl of Academy, and Elizabeth Karl of Temple, his one sister Brandi Soliz and husband Brandon, and granddaughter Layla Salinas of Temple. Marvin also leaves behind eight nieces and nephews, Haydon, Brooke, Kaitlynn, Sophia, Brock, Zachary, Jacob, and Ashley.
Graveside services are planned for Friday, March 5, 2021 at 3:30 o’clock p.m. at Holland Cemetery in Holland. The family will be at the funeral home on Friday before the services for a viewing between the hours of 1 and 3 o’clock p.m.
Hewett-Arney Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with these arrangements.
