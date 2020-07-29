Services for Thomas V. “Chico” Korton, 74, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Hewett-Arney Funeral Home in Temple.
Mr. Korton died Sunday, July 26, at his residence.
He was born June 21, 1946, in Los Angeles to William and Beverly Berrier Korton. He attended schools in Watts, Calif., and Long Beach, Calif. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He married Cathy Jo Anderson on June 16, 1969, in Snyder.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; three daughters, Heather Smith of Pekin, Ind., Heidi Smith of Nampa, Idaho, and Amber Korton of Boise, Idaho; a son, Thomas Eric Korton of Kuna, Idaho; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.