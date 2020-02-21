Gene Janes, age 74, of Troy, Texas passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 peacefully at his home surrounded by family and friends. He was born on April 10, 1945 in Rosebud, Texas the son of Sam and Lucille Janes.
Visitation will take place on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home 3110 Airport Rd. Temple, Texas 76504.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00am at the funeral home followed by a burial at Roberts Cemetery in Troy, Texas.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ronnie Janes, grandparents, his step-mother Maxine Janes and numerous aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years Judy, son Scott Janes (Janna) of Belton, daughter Kelli England (Mike Troche) of Troy, grandchildren Shelton Janes, Hunter Janes (Sarah Epperson), Kaelin England, Lily Janes, Jay Bonnett, Jennie Bonnett, and Jaxon Bonnett, and a great-grandson River Janes. Gene is also survived by a step-sister Linda Wolston, step-brothers Steve and Morgan McBride, and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law Tony and Sue Ann Gugginbickler, and many nieces and nephews.
Gene graduated with honors from Rosebud High School in 1963 where he also was the quarterback for the football team, played basketball, and tennis, which earned him a scholarship at Temple College. He was also active in various clubs and junior and senior plays. He was an honor graduate from Temple College in 1965 where he played tennis and met his future wife Judy. Gene then attended the University of Texas at Austin where he became a member of the Chi Epson Fraternity and graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Civil Engineering in 1969.
Gene went to work for the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture Soil Conservation as a Civil Engineer having worked in Edinburg, Hallettsville, and then Temple at the USDA State Office.
He was granted the State of Texas Certificate of Registration as a Professional Engineer, was ordained as a Baptist Deacon in April of 1979, later became a computer specialist for the Information Resource Management (IRM) Department at the State Office of Natural Resources, received numerous awards and Certificates of Merit throughout his career and after 35 years he retired in 2004.
Gene loved playing church volleyball and baseball, enjoyed fishing, golf, hunting, and target shooting, loved computer programming, making slide shows of vacations and family, and playing guitar with friends at church. He loved to travel, he enjoyed trips to New Mexico, Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and here in Texas. Some of his best trips were with granddaughter Kaelin and he especially loved spending time with family at the family farm in Falls County. Gene was a lifetime member of the NRA, member of the TSRA, and was a member of the Temple Gun Club.
In lieu of flowers memorials to the Troy Volunteer Fire Department or to the Troy Police Department, City of Troy P.O. Box 389, Troy, Texas 76579 would be appreciated.