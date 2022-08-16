Dorothy Donita Kelley
Mar 28, 1939– Aug 20, 2022
Services for Donita Kelley will be Graveside, Holland Cemetery at 10AM, Thursday, August 18th, 2022.
Dorothy Donita Kelley, 83, of Holland, Texas, was called home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Born March 28, 1939 in Belton, Texas to Joseph Manford and Dixie P. Webster Walker. Donita to all who knew her was a caring individual who touched the lives of all who knew her.
Donita married Frank Kelley on October 24, 1957 in Belton, Texas. Donita graduated valedictorian at Salado High School in 1957. Worked at Texas Gas Company, then taking a Title 1 position at Holland ISD. Later Donita would become the secretary for Holland Elementary having close to 42 years before retiring in 2009. Donita was a member of Prairie Dell Baptist Church where she had played the piano since the age of 7 before the church disbanded in July 2015. Later becoming a member of County Line Baptist Church of Rogers, Texas where she also played the piano. Donita was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and listening to gospel music and playing her piano, organ or her keyboard. Donita also loved to sew and spend time with her beloved sister, Glenda.
Donita was preceded in death by her parents Joseph Manford and Dixie Webster Walker, husband Frank Kelley and son Eddie D. Kelley.
Donita is survived by her sister, Glenda J. Kelley of Salado, Texas, Son Johnie J. Kelley and wife Brenda of Holland, Texas. Daughter Glenda L. Kelley of Holland, Texas. Grandchildren, Ash and Gabrielle Kelley of Portland Oregon, Chris and Delilah Kelley of Tyler Texas, Amber Kelley of Temple, Texas, Eric and Brytney Kelley of Murrieta, California, John and Hailey Kelley of Holland, Texas, Kaitlyn Kelley of Houston, Texas, Chris M. and Angie Kelley of Morgan’s Point; and her 8 great-grandchildren, Savanna, Ava, Liam, Averie, Kash, Tessa, Finneas and Lane, who she all adored. Numerous nieces, nephews and cousins .
