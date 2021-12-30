CAMERON — Services for Robert Carl Stephens, 94, of Rogers will be 11 a.m. today in Val Verde Cemetery near Rogers.
Mr. Stephens died Saturday, Dec. 25, at his residence.
He was born June 28, 1927, in Pershing, Okla., to M.H. Stephens and Ruby Sparlin Stephens. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a World War II veteran. He worked in the plumbing and A/C industries.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Love Stephens; a son, Robert Stephens Jr.; and one grandson.
Survivors include three daughters, Starr Freeman and Amy Clemmer, both of Rogers, and Ruby Fisher of May; a half-brother, Leroy Bartlett of LaGrange; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Marek-Burns-Laywell Funeral Home in Cameron is in charge of arrangements.