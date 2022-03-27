Services for Jerry Garland Knight Jr., 37, of Temple will be 10 a.m. Monday at Scanio-Harper Funeral Home in Temple.
Burial will be in Bellwood Memorial Park at a later date.
Mr. Knight died Thursday, March 24, at his residence.
He was born May 3, 1984, in Temple to Jerry Garland Sr. and Cindy Sladek Knight. He graduated from Temple High School in 2002. He married Teri Schwertner in 2008. He was a fire safety technician.
Survivors include his wife of Temple; two children, Tyler Knight and Kaylee Knight, both of Temple; a brother, David Knight of Waco; his father, of Temple; his mother, of Temple; and a grandmother, Shirley Sladek of Temple.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to PNC Bank of Temple to benefit his children.